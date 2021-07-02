Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 352,751 Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,678,000. Extraction Oil & Gas makes up about 3.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

XOG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

