Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 365,000 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 174,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,898,876. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $421.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

