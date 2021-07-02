Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 120,477 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 234.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 120,477 shares during the period. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers comprises 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. 1,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $521.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

