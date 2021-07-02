Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 450,100 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000. Scorpio Tankers makes up about 2.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.51. 21,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

