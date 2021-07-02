Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group comprises 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Textainer Group worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGH traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $32.61. 7,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.41. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

