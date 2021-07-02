Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Stoneridge worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.54 million, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.46. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

