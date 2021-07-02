Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,979 shares during the period. The Marcus comprises 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of The Marcus worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

