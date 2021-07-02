Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,095 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.06% of Angi worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 428,682 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

ANGI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,974. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

