Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Decreases Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,681 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,149,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.