Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,827. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

