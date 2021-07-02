Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,883 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Citi Trends worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,584. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $845.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,263 shares of company stock worth $1,847,246 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

