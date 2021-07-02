Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,028 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dine Brands Global worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

