Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Increases Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CNR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.