Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,390,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. Ferroglobe accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Ferroglobe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 257,071 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,931. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.98. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

