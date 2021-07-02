Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,390,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. Ferroglobe accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Ferroglobe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 257,071 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,931. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.98. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

