Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Lowers Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,275 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite accounts for about 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Eventbrite worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 102.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 107,104 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 24.8% during the first quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 1,629,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 323,921 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.10.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

