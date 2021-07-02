Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,052 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of -348.83 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

