Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 464,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of DHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 162.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 415,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 256,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in DHT by 53.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 85,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,418. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.