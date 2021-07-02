Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 821,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Limelight Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 9,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $395.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

