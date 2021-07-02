Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases 324,497 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares during the quarter. eGain comprises approximately 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.97% of eGain worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 1,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,822. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,020. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

