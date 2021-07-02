Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases 57,742 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the period. Comtech Telecommunications accounts for 3.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.87% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

