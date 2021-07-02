Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,595 Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Ocwen Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCN. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 1,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

