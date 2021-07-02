Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310,030 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Astronics worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.11. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

