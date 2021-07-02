Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 161,100 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 161,100 shares during the quarter. Covanta comprises about 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Covanta worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 18,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

