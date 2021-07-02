Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 19,655 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the period. Green Plains accounts for 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.48% of Green Plains worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $68,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

