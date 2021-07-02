Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 472,413 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472,413 shares during the quarter. Conn’s accounts for 3.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 2.21% of Conn’s worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $177,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock worth $1,910,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

