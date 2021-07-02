Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 78,296 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,296 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.62. 36,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

