Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,275,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.