Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 92,842 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,842 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Arch Resources worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Arch Resources stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. 5,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

