Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.67% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $307.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

