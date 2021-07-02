Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

ADMS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,941. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

