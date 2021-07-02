CoTrader (COT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $5,740.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00694423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00080574 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

