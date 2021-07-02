Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 466.17 ($6.09).

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.83. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -290.24.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.