Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,625,549,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

