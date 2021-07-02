Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €82.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.48 ($65.27) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.88. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.