COVIR.IO (CVR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $510.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 116.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $37,562.48 and approximately $510.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00130157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00169012 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.37 or 1.00035700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002934 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

