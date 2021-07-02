Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 308.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 44,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,287. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.