Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.41 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00007958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $8.41 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,535.05 or 1.00038887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

