Credits (CS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $644,176.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

