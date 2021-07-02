Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 38.6% in June

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 941,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 491,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

