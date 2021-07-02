Critical Review: Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Lument Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 11.48 $90.23 million $0.71 14.93 Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 3.03 $8.45 million $0.39 10.49

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadmark Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 71.45% 7.97% 7.86% Lument Finance Trust 30.46% 9.11% 1.68%

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 118.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Lument Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

