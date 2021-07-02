CROAT Hits Market Cap of $207,911.01 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. CROAT has a market cap of $207,911.01 and approximately $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 325.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 168.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,972,021 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

