CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $251.16 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $260.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of -348.83 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.