Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 5.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Crown Castle International worth $84,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,134. The company has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.