Crown (CRW) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Crown has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.52 million and $274.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.42 or 0.01461530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00428695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00085587 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003966 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,506,433 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

