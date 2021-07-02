CryptEx Trading Up 44.7% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $29,625.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $15.81 or 0.00047044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.31 or 1.00207172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

