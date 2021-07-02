CRYPTO20 (C20) 1-Day Volume Reaches $178,657.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00008358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $111.33 million and approximately $178,657.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00676023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,092.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,968,607 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.