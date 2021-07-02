CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2,940.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.03 or 0.00693507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00080649 BTC.

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

