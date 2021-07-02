Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Boosted by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 4.0% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.05. 20,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

