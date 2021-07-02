Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 48.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,214 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 375,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,626,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

