Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,794 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 659,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216,614. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

